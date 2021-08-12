No exact timeline for South Kerry CAMHS review

The HSE doesn’t have an exact timeline for the completion of a review into mental health services in South Kerry.

The HSE is reviewing the files of some children and young people who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services during the period 2016-2020, due to concerns over medication prescriptions.In April, it emerged the HSE was reviewing the files of over 1,500 children and young people who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

This was amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication. The HSE previously said the cyber attack delayed the progress of the lookback.

The review was due to be finished this month, however, a definite date cannot be set as staff do not have access to all electronic and online systems.

Currently, the HSE can’t say what the timeline will be; however, it will be in the order of weeks, not months.

Meanwhile, it was reported previously that legal proceedings have been initiated against the HSE in relation to the alleged overprescribing of medication.