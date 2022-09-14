Advertisement
News

No date set for issuing of Junior Certificate results

Sep 14, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
No date set for issuing of Junior Certificate results No date set for issuing of Junior Certificate results
Share this article

There’s still no date set for when students will get Junior Certificate results.

Just under 2,000 young people were due to sit the exams in Kerry last June, and results are usually issued in September.

The State Examinations Commission, however, says several issues have delayed the release, including an increased number of students sitting exams, and the need for more examiners.

Advertisement

The commission says priority is always given to the Leaving Certificate - results of which were also delayed, and Leaving Cert appeals are currently being dealt with.

There’s no date yet as to when appeals will be finalised, so no date can be set for issuing Junior Cycle results.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus