No date set for issuing of Junior Certificate results

There’s still no date set for when students will get Junior Certificate results.

Just under 2,000 young people were due to sit the exams in Kerry last June, and results are usually issued in September.

The State Examinations Commission, however, says several issues have delayed the release, including an increased number of students sitting exams, and the need for more examiners.

The commission says priority is always given to the Leaving Certificate - results of which were also delayed, and Leaving Cert appeals are currently being dealt with.

There’s no date yet as to when appeals will be finalised, so no date can be set for issuing Junior Cycle results.