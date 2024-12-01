Advertisement
No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry

Dec 1, 2024 11:57 By radiokerrynews
No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry
No candidate has reached the quota on second count in Kerry.

Counting resumed at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at 9 o'clock this morning.

Count 2 involved the distribution of Deputy Michael Healy Rae's 5,513 surplus votes.

No candidate received enough transfers to reach the quota of 13,083.

The next step is the third count, which will see the distribution of Mary Fitzgibbon and John O'Leary's votes, following their eliminations.

Neither candidate reached the quarter of a quota threshold needed to receive a partial refund of their electoral expenses.

Here is how things stand at present.

Name Party Votes % of quota
Healy Rae Michael Independent Elected (Count 1) Elected

(Count 1)
Daly Pa Sinn Féin 12272 93.80%
Healy Rae Danny Independent 11236 85.88%
Foley Norma Fianna Fáil 11099 84.84%
Cahill Michael Fianna Fáil 8747 66.86%
O'Shea Billy Fine Gael 8261 63.14%
Gordon Kelleher Linda Fianna Fáil 2116 16.17%
Murphy Cleo Green Party 2027 15.49%
Kennedy Mike Labour Party 1950 14.90%
Keane Michelle Independent 1614 12.34%
O'Sullivan Catherina Aontú 1502 11.48%
O'Shea Stephanie Sinn Féin 1173 8.97%
McEllistrim Thomas Independent Ireland 1064 8.13%
Prendiville Cian People Before Profit-Solidarity 1046 8.00%
Begley Brendan Irish Freedom Party 726 5.55%
Fitzgibbon Mary Independent 502 3.84%
O'Leary John Independent 41 0.31%

