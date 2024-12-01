No candidate reaches quota on second count in Kerry

No candidate has reached the quota on second count in Kerry.

Counting resumed at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at 9 o'clock this morning. Count 2 involved the distribution of Deputy Michael Healy Rae's 5,513 surplus votes.

No candidate received enough transfers to reach the quota of 13,083.

The next step is the third count, which will see the distribution of Mary Fitzgibbon and John O'Leary's votes, following their eliminations.

Neither candidate reached the quarter of a quota threshold needed to receive a partial refund of their electoral expenses.

Here is how things stand at present.

