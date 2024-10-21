Nine Kerry schools accepted into Creative Schools programme

Nine new Kerry schools have been accepted into the Creative Schools programme.

Each school will receive a €4,000 grant and work with a professional Creative Associate for two years to develop a bespoke Creative School Plan.

300 schools applied to join the programme this year, with 184 schools selected, including DEIS, Irish language schools, YouthReach centers, and special schools.

The initiative, organised by the Arts Council, promotes creativity through projects like baking, photography, and school transformations.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley said she is very excited to see how these projects "will develop over the coming two years".

Full details of the nine Kerry schools are available on the Radio Kerry website.

The nine Kerry schools who have joined the latest round of the Creative Schools programme are: