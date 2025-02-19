Advertisement
Nine Kerry libraries inviting public to visit this Ireland Reads Day

Feb 19, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Nine Kerry libraries inviting public to visit this Ireland Reads Day
Kerry’s nine public libraries are inviting the public to see what they have to offer this Ireland Reads Day.

This government initiative to celebrate reading will take place in libraries nationwide on Saturday, 22nd February.

Ireland Reads Day is funded by Healthy Ireland to highlight the benefits reading can have for our well being.

Among the events being organised in Kerry is a toy sleepover at Killorglin Library.

Children will drop off their favourite toy on the Friday before Ireland Reads Day, tuck them in, and read them a story, before the librarians care for them overnight.

The children will collect them from Killorglin Library the next day, at the “All About Toys” story time, on Saturday, 22nd February.

For more information visit here.

