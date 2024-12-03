Advertisement
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat

Dec 3, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
The newly elected TD for Kerry, Michael Cahill, says Fianna Fáil will decide who will replace him on Kerry County Council.

His election to the Dáil leaves his local government seat vacant which will be filled by a co-opted representative.

Following the 2020 general election, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris was co-opted onto the council to fill Pa Daly’s seat while Johnnie Wall filled the Fianna Fáil seat left vacant by Norma Foley.

Deputy Michael Cahill said any member of his family may be interested in the seat but ultimately the party will decide.

