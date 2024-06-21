Advertisement
News

Newly elected Kerry County Council to meet for the first time today

Jun 21, 2024 09:46 By radiokerrynews
Newly elected Kerry County Council to meet for the first time today
The newly elected Kerry County Council will meet for the first time this afternoon.

77 candidates ran in this month’s local elections across the counties six local electoral areas, with the final seats filled late on day three of the count.

The 33 elected councillors consist of 11 Independents, nine Fianna Fáil representatives, six from Fine Gael, four from Sinn Féin, two from the Labour Party and one from Kerry Independent Alliance.

The first order of business at today’s AGM of the new look council will be the election of the new Mayor of Kerry.

It's understood that the nine Fianna Fáil, six Fine Gael and two Labour councillors will reach a deal to make up 17 of the 33 seats; and control the council for the next five years.

