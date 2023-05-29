New Writers' Week curator says his role has been 'challenging' amid controversial restructuring

The new curator of Listowel Writers' Week says his first months in the role have been 'challenging' because of the controversial re-structuring of the festival which took place last year.

However, Belfast-born Stephen Connolly says he's received a very warm welcome in the town, and believes there's a lot of positivity about this year's event, which officially opens on Wednesday night.

Ireland’s oldest literary festival was embroiled in controversy last September, when the long-serving volunteers were dismissed on foot of a consultant’s report recommending restructuring, including the appointment of a professional curator.

Advertisement

Speaking on Radio Kerry's TalkAbout show, Mr Connolly says he has only a limited understanding of what went on, and feels it's an advantage that he's not from the area: