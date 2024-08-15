Advertisement
Survey of Kerry's Ukrainian community highlights concerns over housing and employment access

Aug 15, 2024 17:58 By radiokerrynews
Survey of Kerry's Ukrainian community highlights concerns over housing and employment access
A majority of respondents to a survey of Kerry’s Ukrainian community said they have children living with them.

60% who responded to the online survey said they had children living with them and in most of these cases, they were looking after one child.

The survey was conducted by the Community Integration Forum, a multi-agency body which includes representation from almost 30 State, voluntary and private organisations.

784 people answered the online survey – this represents almost 10% of Ukrainians living in Kerry.

Of those who responded, almost 40% said they lived in Tralee, nearly a quarter were based in Killarney, 23% said they lived in South Kerry while almost 15% of respondents lived in either North of West Kerry.

Almost 75% of respondents have been living in Kerry for between 1 to 2 years while just under 8% were in the county less than six months.

57% said their top concern was in relation to accommodation and finding somewhere to live – more than half said they were living in accommodation centres.

Just over a third said they were employed, just under a third were unemployed, 10% were students and almost 9% of respondents said they were carers.

The survey has found that the main barrier for work, integration and further training is limited English language skills.

Survey of the Ukrainian Community in Kerry - May 2024

 

 

