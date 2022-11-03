New stage play on Ballymacandy ambush to hit Milltown this month

The story of the Ballymacandy ambush in 1921 is the focus of a new stage play in Milltown this month.

Ballymacandy is written by local historian and author Owen O’Shea, directed by Mike O’Halloran, involves a cast of almost thirty locals.

Five Black and Tans were killed on 1 June 1921 near Milltown in an ambush by the IRA during Ireland’s War of Independence.

The play will run in the Muintir na Tíre Hall in Milltown this evening, tomorrow and Saturday as well as November 11th, and 12th at 8pm each night.

Tickets must be booked in advance, and can be bought on owenoshea.ie.