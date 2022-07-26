New speed camera locations go live this morning

The Junior Transport Minister is to introduce regulations to double fixed charges related to key road traffic offences.

It comes as five people were killed on Irish roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 94.

61 new speed cameras will go live this morning, which will be spread across 23 locations, mostly on regional and national routes.

Two additional areas in Kerry will be covered - the Gap Road outside Killarney, and Station Road in Ardfert.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton outlines which offences will be impacted by an increase in fines: