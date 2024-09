A new special educational base has been opened in a Killarney secondary school.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley officially opened the base at St Brendan’s College in Killarney.

It contains two special classes for students with autism and a multi-disability class.

Minister Norma Foley says this is a reflection of the school’s inclusive ethos and determination to meet the needs of all pupils.