Aldi has opened a new store in South Kerry, creating twenty jobs.

This new store in Cahersiveen is Aldi’s 150th Irish store; it’ll be powered by 100% green electricity.

It represents over €5 million in the local area and up to fifty jobs were supported during the construction of this new store.

It’s located at Abbey Place and is over 1,100 sqm, with 72 car parking spaces and 8 bike parking stands.