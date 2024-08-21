New Rose of Tralee hopes to encourage people globally to connect with Irish heritage

The newly crowned Rose of Tralee hopes to encourage people globally to connect with their Irish culture and heritage.

New Zealand Rose, Keely O’Grady was announced as 2024 Rose of Tralee last night at the Kerry Sports Academy.

She is the third Kiwi to win the world famous competition, which has been running since 1959, and the first New Zealander since 1988.

The 21-year-old was the final Rose on stage on selection night one and performed a piece from Riverdance following her interview with Dáithí O’Sé.

Rose of Tralee Keely O’Grady outlines what she hopes to achieve in the year ahead.

