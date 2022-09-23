Advertisement
New research vessel named after Kerry explorer to launch in Dingle next month

Sep 23, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
New research vessel named after Kerry explorer to launch in Dingle next month
Picture from: https://www.skipsteknisk.no/
Ireland’s newest marine research vessel, named after Kerry explorer Tom Crean, will be officially commissioned in Dingle next month.

The almost 53-metre RV Tom Crean will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research and buoy and mooring operations.

The €25 million euro vessel is currently docked in Galway Harbour.

Tom Crean's grand-daughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien will perform the commissioning ceremony in Dingle on October 6th.

She says it’s a proud moment for the family:

Photo from the Marine Institute's Twitter account

Ireland’s newest research vessel the RV Tom Crean has arrived in Irish waters and is currently docked in the Port of Galway. Picture Jason Clarke
