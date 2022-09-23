New research vessel named after Kerry explorer to launch in Dingle next month

Ireland’s newest marine research vessel, named after Kerry explorer Tom Crean, will be officially commissioned in Dingle next month.

The almost 53-metre RV Tom Crean will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research and buoy and mooring operations.

The €25 million euro vessel is currently docked in Galway Harbour.

Tom Crean's grand-daughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien will perform the commissioning ceremony in Dingle on October 6th.

She says it’s a proud moment for the family:

