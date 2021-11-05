Advertisement
New quality framework for enterprise hubs

Nov 5, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A new national Quality Standards Framework for the enterprise hub, co-working and remote working sector has been unveiled.

The development was overseen by a national steering committee, funded by Enterprise Ireland, and managed by the Community Enterprise Association Ireland.

The first of its kind in the world, the new framework provides a professional standard for the more than 350 enterprise hub, co-working and remote working locations nationwide. Entitled QHubs, the aim is to raise the overall quality, environmental, and innovation performance of the sector, and ensure balanced regional development.

