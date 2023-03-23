Advertisement
New public wi-fi available in Listowel town

Mar 23, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
New public wi-fi available in Listowel town
Free public wi-fi is now available in Listowel.

Listowel is the first town in Kerry to benefit from this under an EU initiative.

WiFi4EU promotes free wi-fi access for citizens in public spaces throughout Europe.

The wi-fi is available at several sites in the town, such as the Square, the Town Park, the Community Centre, the Library, the Courthouse and Kerry County Council offices, parts of William Street, Market Street, Church Street and Courthouse Road.

The service was developed with EU funding of €15,000 with matched finance from the Department of Rural & Community Development, wi-fi is provided by Kerry County Council with the support of Listowel Chamber Alliance.

More information can be found on https://www.kerrycoco.ie/wifi4eu/.

