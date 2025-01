The new Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality says she understands change will not be a fast process, and that she cannot expect to see results in weeks or months.

The new Taoiseach, Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin offered the role to his Kerry party colleague TD Norma Foley yesterday evening.

Minister Foley says she is honoured to have been asked to serve on the cabinet a second time.

She says the Taoiseach is equally as committed to prioritising people with disabilities: