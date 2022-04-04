New loop walk marking historical points of interest opens in mid-Kerry

A new four-and-a-half mile loop walk, which takes in historical points of interest, has opened in Killorglin.

Thomas O’Sullivan came up with idea of the Centenary Walk for The Reeks District in 2016, to mark 100 years since 1916.

Funding from the Rural and Community Development Fund made the trail possible.

The project also received great support from the National Trails Office and the South Kerry Partnership whose contractors installed furniture, wiring and signage; it was also supported by groups in Killorglin and landowners.

Thomas O’Sullivan says the walk has many points of historical interest:

