New laws protecting basking sharks come into effect today

Basking sharks officially have protected status in Irish waters.

The plankton-eating species is threatened globally and faces a high risk of extinction.

Basking sharks typically congregate off the coasts of Kerry, Cork, Donegal and Mayo.

Advertisement

While the first basking shark tagged in Ireland was off West Kerry in April 2008.

Typically reaching up to 8 metres in length, it's illegal to hunt or fish the shark without a license.

From today the shark has 'protected wild animal' status under the Wildlife Act.