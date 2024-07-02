Advertisement
News

New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care

Jul 2, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
Share this article

The new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District wants community hospitals in the town, due to be vacated this year, to be retained for healthcare use.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae was elected Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District last week; she is the only female and only non-Fianna Fáil Cathaoirleach in Kerry.

Construction is almost complete on a new 130-bed community nursing unit in the town on part of the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital.

Advertisement

Once this is complete, patients in the existing St Columbanus and District Hospital will be transferred to the new unit.

Cllr Healy-Rae says she wants the HSE to engage with local councillors about their intentions for these buildings once patients are transferred.

Advertisement

The new Cathaoirleach in Killarney says she’s tired of hearing the Land Development Agency is looking at the wider St Finan’s landbank, and wants to see progress on it.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Advertisement
Kerry County Council refuses father permission to erect plaque in memory of his stillborn son
Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application
Advertisement

Recommended

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application
First-time buyers scheme extended for more properties in Kerry
Kerry Wild Bee Festival 2024 is taking place this weekend in Tralee Bay Wetlands
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus