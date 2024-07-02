The new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District wants community hospitals in the town, due to be vacated this year, to be retained for healthcare use.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae was elected Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District last week; she is the only female and only non-Fianna Fáil Cathaoirleach in Kerry.

Construction is almost complete on a new 130-bed community nursing unit in the town on part of the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital.

Once this is complete, patients in the existing St Columbanus and District Hospital will be transferred to the new unit.

Cllr Healy-Rae says she wants the HSE to engage with local councillors about their intentions for these buildings once patients are transferred.

The new Cathaoirleach in Killarney says she’s tired of hearing the Land Development Agency is looking at the wider St Finan’s landbank, and wants to see progress on it.