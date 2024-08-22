Advertisement
News

New Kerry business hub opens

Aug 22, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
New Kerry business hub opens
FORGE HUB CASTLEISLAND
A Kerry company has opened its latest business hub in the county.

Entára Group, formerly known as HQKerry, has opened Forge Hub in Castleisland – bringing to six the number of co-working and business spaces it’s providing in Kerry, Cork, and Limerick.

The company also recently unveiled its renovated enterprise office space within the Phoenix building on The Mall, Tralee.

Entára says it’s preserved the 19th-century building’s character and charm while integrating cutting-edge amenities.

The company says the Phoenix, one of Tralee town centre’s landmark buildings, now houses leading international tech businesses alongside creative and design enterprises.

The Phoenix, The Mall, Tralee - Enterprise Space - credit Matthew Murphy photography

 

