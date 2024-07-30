Advertisement
New guide launched to future-proof history and heritage groups in Kerry

Jul 30, 2024 17:52 By radiokerrynews
New guide to help history and heritage groups in Kerry future-proof their group has been launched.

The guide looks at ways volunteer groups could deal with challenges that might influence their future success.

Common difficulties include attracting new members, getting younger people involved; keeping adequate records; or losing access to accounts due to lost passwords or IT crashes.

It is now available to download for free from museum.ie and OurIrishHeritage.org.

The free resource was developed by the Irish Community Archive Network (iCAN) under a National Museum of Ireland initiative in partnership with the Heritage Council, participating Local Authorities and community groups across Ireland.

The Irish Community Archive Network (iCAN), which developed Succession Planning: A Guide for Community Archives and Heritage Groups, was set-up to support volunteer groups develop and maintain their own community archives.

It says effective succession planning addresses these challenges so that groups can safeguard their work into the future.

The guide is intended to provide a simple step-by-step process for good succession planning - from having written goals, objectives and operational procedures to protecting passwords and access to websites and social media accounts.

