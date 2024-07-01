The Samaritans seeking more volunteers in Kerry

The Samaritans are looking for more volunteers in Kerry.

The charity offers emotional support seven days a week, 24-hours a day to people who are in distress, lonely, struggling to cope or feeling suicidal.

The Samaritans can be contacted by freephone on 116 123.

Advertisement

Tom, who is a listening volunteers with the Kerry branch of The Samaritans, says they noticed an increase in calls because of the bad weather this winter and spring.

He says more calls could be answered if more people volunteered:

Advertisement

If anyone wishes to volunteer they can register on Samaritans.org.