Advertisement
News

The Samaritans seeking more volunteers in Kerry

Jul 1, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
The Samaritans seeking more volunteers in Kerry
Share this article

The Samaritans are looking for more volunteers in Kerry.

The charity offers emotional support seven days a week, 24-hours a day to people who are in distress, lonely, struggling to cope or feeling suicidal.

The Samaritans can be contacted by freephone on 116 123.

Advertisement

Tom, who is a listening volunteers with the Kerry branch of The Samaritans, says they noticed an increase in calls because of the bad weather this winter and spring.

He says more calls could be answered if more people volunteered:

Advertisement

If anyone wishes to volunteer they can register on Samaritans.org.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ukrainian students sit Leaving Cert equivalent at MTU Kerry
Advertisement
New bus service between Fenit and Tralee launched
Meetings for members of traveller community in Kerry to decide five-year-plan
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukrainian students sit Leaving Cert equivalent at MTU Kerry
Annual changes to appointments of clergy in RC Diocese of Kerry announced
Meetings for members of traveller community in Kerry to decide five-year-plan
Ophthalmology care for Kerry and Cork moves to new centralised unit today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus