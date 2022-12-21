Advertisement
Growing numbers of Kerry people ringing Samaritans are worried about losing their home

Dec 21, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Growing numbers of Kerry people ringing Samaritans are worried about losing their home
Growing numbers of Kerry people who rang the Samaritans in 2022, were worried about losing their home and having nowhere to live.

Loneliness, especially among older people, was another huge issue for those who contacted the 24-hour helpline.

In total, the Samaritans in Kerry received calls from 52,000 people during the year, a slight decrease on 2021.

Tonight, many public buildings around the county will be lit up, as a symbol of hope on the longest night of the year.

Mike, one of the Kerry-based volunteers, says the Samaritans want people to know, there's always someone ready to listen:

 

The Samaritans can be contacted via Freephone 116 123 or email [email protected]

