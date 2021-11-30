New five-year plan to promote and develop the Dingle Peninsula

A new five-year plan is being created to promote and develop the Dingle Peninsula.

It’s being devised by Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, which aims to have the plan ready by late spring.

Caroline Boland from the alliance says they’ve started engagement with groups across the peninsula, and hope to hold meetings in communities if possible, but if not, online.

People’s views can also be emailed to [email protected].

Caroline Boland says sustainable tourism will be a key part of the plan.