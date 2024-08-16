New five kilometre walk to open today at Ballygarry Estate Tralee

A new woodlands walk is being launched today (Friday) at Ballygarry Estate Hotel, outside Tralee.

The five kilometre trail connects the grounds of the hotel to Ballyseedy Woods, via two new bridges.

The new walk is being funded by Kerry County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development, as part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

This new amenity for walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts takes in a trail around Ballyseedy Woods, against the backdrop of the Slieve Mish Mountains.

It was developed over the past three years, in a collaboration involving the estate owners, Kerry County Council, the Department of Rural and Community Development, Tadhg McGillicuddy Engineering, MRG Engineering, and Mike Cronin and Sons Plant Hire.

It'll be open for both guests of the hotel, and locals to enjoy.

Access points to the trails are from Ballygarry Estate or the existing two Ballyseedy carparks, north and south.

Hotel owner Padraig McGillycuddy, says Ballygarry has invested €1.5 million into the project - and he hopes to connect the estate to the Tralee Greenway in the next year or so.