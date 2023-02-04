New EU cancer plan welcomed by Ireland South MEP

MEP Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, is welcoming a new EU cancer plan.
A new EU-wide Innovative Cancer Imaging Plan has been introduced to help diagnose the disease.
It will be launched ahead of World Cancer Day, February 4th.
Advertisement
MEP Clune is a member of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Beating Cancer.
She says the initiative aims to create a common digital platform across the EU.
It will help share health data among hospital networks and research labs across Europe.