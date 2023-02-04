Advertisement
News

New EU cancer plan welcomed by Ireland South MEP

Feb 4, 2023 11:02 By radiokerrynews
New EU cancer plan welcomed by Ireland South MEP New EU cancer plan welcomed by Ireland South MEP
Share this article

MEP Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, is welcoming a new EU cancer plan.

A new EU-wide Innovative Cancer Imaging Plan has been introduced to help diagnose the disease.

It will be launched ahead of World Cancer Day, February 4th.

Advertisement

MEP Clune is a member of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Beating Cancer.

She says the initiative aims to create a common digital platform across the EU.

It will help share health data among hospital networks and research labs across Europe.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus