New EU cancer plan welcomed by Ireland South MEP

MEP Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, is welcoming a new EU cancer plan.

A new EU-wide Innovative Cancer Imaging Plan has been introduced to help diagnose the disease.

It will be launched ahead of World Cancer Day, February 4th.

MEP Clune is a member of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Beating Cancer.

She says the initiative aims to create a common digital platform across the EU.

It will help share health data among hospital networks and research labs across Europe.