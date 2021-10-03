Advertisement
News

New entrance sign to welcome visitors into Fenit

Oct 3, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
New entrance sign to welcome visitors into Fenit New entrance sign to welcome visitors into Fenit
Share this article

A new entrance sign will now officially welcome visitors into Fenit.

The new 'Welcome to Fenit' sign on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road was erected by Kerry County Council on Friday, before a meeting of Fenit Town Hall.

It contains icons that reflect Fenit's maritime heritage, and are specific to its amenities.

Advertisement

It also features a photo of Fenit Lighthouse by photographer Kirk Kelly, and lays claim to the birthplace of St Brendan the Navigator.

The sign is the first of its kind in Ireland to display the logo of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus