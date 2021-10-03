New entrance sign to welcome visitors into Fenit

A new entrance sign will now officially welcome visitors into Fenit.

The new 'Welcome to Fenit' sign on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road was erected by Kerry County Council on Friday, before a meeting of Fenit Town Hall.

It contains icons that reflect Fenit's maritime heritage, and are specific to its amenities.

It also features a photo of Fenit Lighthouse by photographer Kirk Kelly, and lays claim to the birthplace of St Brendan the Navigator.

The sign is the first of its kind in Ireland to display the logo of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.