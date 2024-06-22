Advertisement
New Department of Housing figures show over 1,700 homes in Kerry kept out of bulk sales in last three years

Jun 22, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
New Department of Housing figures show over 1,700 homes in Kerry kept out of bulk sales in last three years
Jun 22, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
New figures from the Department of Housing show over 1,700 homes in Kerry were kept out of bulk sales in the last three years.

The latest update on the impact of planning measures introduced by Minister Darragh O’Brien three years ago has been published.

The Ministerial Planning Guidelines are part of a series of government measures to stop the bulk buying of houses and duplexes, in order to increase the housing stock available for owner occupiers.

The update shows that in Kerry, 1,722 houses and duplexes got planning permission under the condition they were ring-fenced for owner occupiers for three years between May 2021 and May 2024.

The Department claims this boosted home ownership.

Nationally, almost 50,000 (49,828) homes were ring-fenced for traditional home buyers in the same period.

Of those, almost 20,000 of the homes were ring-fenced in the last year.

Commenting on the new figures, Minister O’Brien said “This data confirms the interventions have worked and have helped level the playing field for traditional home buyers, including first-time buyers.

 

