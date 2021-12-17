Advertisement
News

New chair of Kerry Co-op says discussions over re-entering talks with Kerry Group will continue

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
New chair of Kerry Co-op says discussions over re-entering talks with Kerry Group will continue New chair of Kerry Co-op says discussions over re-entering talks with Kerry Group will continue
Share this article

The new chair of Kerry Co-op says the organisation will continue discussions with Kerry Group as it considers whether re-entering talks on a possible joint venture deal.

Earlier this year, talks were suspended over the possible joint venture deal for the agri-food giant's dairy business. Denis Carroll who took over the position this week says he wants to unlock the log jam between Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group.

Advertisement

The last few years have also been punctuated by strife involving the board of Kerry Co-op and some of its shareholders.

The new chair of the board Denis Carroll says he wants to rebuild relations.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus