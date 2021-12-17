New chair of Kerry Co-op says discussions over re-entering talks with Kerry Group will continue

The new chair of Kerry Co-op says the organisation will continue discussions with Kerry Group as it considers whether re-entering talks on a possible joint venture deal.

Earlier this year, talks were suspended over the possible joint venture deal for the agri-food giant's dairy business. Denis Carroll who took over the position this week says he wants to unlock the log jam between Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group.

Advertisement

The last few years have also been punctuated by strife involving the board of Kerry Co-op and some of its shareholders.

The new chair of the board Denis Carroll says he wants to rebuild relations.