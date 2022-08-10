New advocacy service for Kerry children attending mental health services

A new advocacy service is now available to young people using Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry.

The aim of the service is to allow young people and parents access to an independent advocate to ensure clarity and understanding of the service provided to them and to enhance their participation in service provision.

Advertisement

A report published in January found that 46 children who attended South Kerry CAMHS between 2016 and 2020 had suffered significant harm under the care of a doctor.

Advertisement

227 children, who were treated by the same doctor, were put at risk of harm while 13 young patients had also been put at risk while under the care of other doctors.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler launched the service today.

Advertisement

The independent advocacy service will ensure the voice of young people using CAMHS is heard while empowering young people and their families.

Advertisement

It aims to ensure there is good communication between young people and their CAMHS team and to encourage those availing of the service to raise issues as early as possible.

This is the first time that an independent advocacy service of this nature has been provided for young people using CAMHS in the South West.

Advertisement

The service is provided by Youth Advocate Programmes (YAP) Ireland and funded by the HSE.

Independent advocacy services have been available in Galway and parts of Dublin and have successfully helped young people to engage with mental health services in a meaningful way.

Minister Butler took the opportunity to reach out to young people who are struggling with their mental health; she said people with concerns around mental health should seek help without delay.