Nearly 30 Kerry projects make BT Young Scientist final

27 projects from eight Kerry schools have reached the final of this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Among the diverse topics by Kerry students are the impacts of COVID on young people, a wearable smart device for dementia patients, social media and the environment.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley congratulated all students that entered this year’s exhibition which she said provides a real opportunity for young people to engage in many diverse aspects of science and technology.

Advertisement

550 projects involving over 1,000 students from schools around the country have been shortlisted for the virtual exhibition which takes place from January 12th to 14th.

Kerry projects that have qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022 final:

• Coláiste na Sceilge: Does coloured paper make learning easier?

• Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí: Nature takes on nature: investigating the effect of Juglone on Japanese Knotweed

• Killarney Community College: How quarantine and home office affect our psyche

• Mercy Secondary School: Distinguishing between pond Algae and Seaweed as a substitute for non-biodegradable materials.

• Mercy Secondary School: Investigating the Structural Stability of 3d Objects Using Convex Hull and Center of Mass

• Mercy Secondary School: Designing A Surgical Forceps Incorporating Frustrated Total Internal Reflection For Energy Efficient Sealing and Cutting of Tissue Using Light Ener

• Mercy Secondary School: Minimising Packaging Waste Using Convex Hulls

• Mercy Secondary School: A study into motivational quotes and their effects on the mental health of teenagers.

• Mercy Secondary School: An investigation into suicide rates in EU countries and the factors that affect them.

• Mercy Secondary School: Has online schooling stunted students’ ability to learn?

• Mercy Secondary School: Specs – A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Patients

• Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine: Biodegradeable Microplastics

• Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine: Fungal disposal strategy of plastic, into organic-matter.

• Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine: Will planting mini seaweed farms reduce the pollution levels and acidification levels in polluted areas of the ocean in South Kerry.

• Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine: A Helping Hand

• Presentation Secondary School: Calculators x (Over Reliance + Over Usage =Utilisation at an Early Age) – Practicing of Mental Maths= Reduced Mental Arithmetic Skills = National Underperformance

• Presentation Secondary School: Any News?

• Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland: A study into the behavioural changes of young children because of Covid.

• Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland: Moody Foody

• St. Brigid’s Secondary School: Vertical Farming- The Future for Eco Friendly Schools Worldwide

• St. Brigid’s Secondary School: A comparative study: VSCO vs. Instagram and how they affect the self-esteem/mental health of adolescents.

• St. Brigid’s Secondary School: What factors influence the perceived rate of exertion on students?

• St. Brigid’s Secondary School: My Carbon Buddy

• Tarbert Comprehensive School: Effects of a High Altitude on Bacterial Life

• Tarbert Comprehensive School: Battery Temperature & Lifetime

• Tarbert Comprehensive School: Does a person’s opinion on the covid vaccine affect their relationships with others

• Tarbert Comprehensive School: CPR Pedal Chest Compression Device

Advertisement