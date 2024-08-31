Nature Hub Kerry hosting 4 week nature course for adults

The Kerry Nature Hub is hosting a four-week 'Forest School' for adults.

The event be on in Ballyseedy Woods, and run from the 17th of September until the 8th of October.

The group will gather every Tuesday morning to reconnect with nature through games, activities, and art.

Advertisement

This is part of the Forest Connections Project run by Biodiversity Partners in collaboration with The Nature Hub, and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine.

Visit thenaturehub.ie for further information and to book your place.