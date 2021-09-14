National Women’s Enterprise Day to take place on October 7th

The line-up has been announced for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

It’s to take place on October 7th and marks the 15th year of the Local Enterprise Office initiative.

Entitled Build the Future, there’s a series of free online events for female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen.

Advertisement

New figures show the number of women engaging in entrepreneurship and business supports continues to rise.

In 2020 over 47,000 women undertook training and upskilling with their Local Enterprise Office, up from over 23,000 (23,466) the year before.

The National Women’s Enterprise Day events can be viewed and booked here.