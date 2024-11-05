Advertisement
News

National public consultation launched on Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara Ciarraí

Nov 5, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
National public consultation launched on Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara Ciarraí
A national public consultation has been launched on Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí.

Members of the public are invited to make submissions and observations on the future of Ireland’s first marine national park.

In April, the government announced the designation of the new national park which covers more than 70,000 acres on land and at sea.

This makes Kerry's second national park (Killarney is the first) the largest one in the country.

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, combines lands purchased under a €12 million government investment, including the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River Catchment and Inch Peninsula.

The national marine park also covers Derrynane House; Skellig Michael/Sceilg Mhichíl, Little Skellig/Sceilg Bheag, and Puffin Island.

Land on the Great Blasket and An Tiaracht Nature Reserve, as well as the Valentia tetrapod trackway also form part of the state’s newest national park.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan launched the public consultation on the parks management and future.

He says, "The responses to this national public consultation will help to shape the future management of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí over the coming years, so that we can protect the unique treasure of nature and heritage within the páirc now and for future generations."

Submissions may be made by completing a short online survey; by email to [email protected], or in writing to the NPWS' Nature Conservation Directorate, 90 North King Street, Dublin 7.

Closing date for the public consultation is Friday, January 3rd.

Full details: Individual members of the public, organisations and community groups across the country are all encouraged to have their say. They can do this by:

or by post:

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara Ciarraí Public Consultation

Nature Conservation Directorate

National Parks and Wildlife Service,

90 North King Street,

Dublin 7, D07 N7CV.

 

