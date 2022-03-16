Advertisement
National Flag Day has added resonance for Kenmare school

Mar 16, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Today is National Flag Day.

It’s organised by the Thomas F Meagher Foundation, named after the 19th century patriot who first flew the Irish Tricolour in 1848.

Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare is one of the many schools and organisations that take part in this annual event.

But today had added resonance for the school’s staff and its 548 pupils.

Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine welcomed its new student, Pasha, who had to flee Ukraine with his mother Olena.

School principal Dermot Healy gave this address.

 

