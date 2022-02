The National Cancer Information System (NCIS) will be implemented in University Hospital Kerry this year.

It's a computerised system that records patients' health care information.

The Sláintecare Progress Report 2021 outlines that COVID-19 and the cyber-attack on the HSE's IT system have impacted the progress of the rollout.

Advertisement

However, it states the NCIS has been initiated in University Hospital Kerry and further implementation will be progressed this year.