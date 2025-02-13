Nathan McDonnell to be sentenced at end of February

Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell will be sentenced for drug and organised crime offences on the last day of the month.

Just over a year after he was first arrested, 44-year-old McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, will be sentenced on the 28th February in the non-jury Special Criminal Court on two charges to which he’s pleaded guilty.

These are, that he imported the half tonne of crystal meth into Ireland in October 2023, and that he facilitated the activities of a criminal organisation in the state between October 2023 and February 2024.

Earlier this week, the Special Criminal Court heard that he was an important cog in the operation of trafficking the drugs from Ireland to Australia.

He admitted storing the fake machine which concealed the drugs in Ballyseedy Garden Centre over a four-month period, and arranging for it to be exported to Australia.

Judges in the Special Criminal Court were today handed a report on the financial state of his businesses, and sentencing has been adjourned to the 28th.