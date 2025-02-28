Advertisement
News

Nathan McDonnell sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug and organised crime offence

Feb 28, 2025 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Nathan McDonnell sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug and organised crime offence
Share this article

Tralee man Nathan McDonnell has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug and organised crime offences.

44-year-old McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, was arrested 12 months ago after the largest ever seizure of crystal meth in the history of the state, valued at over €32 million.

He pleaded guilty to two charges in October arising fromthis seizure; that he imported the drugs into Ireland, and facilitated the activities of a criminal organisation.

Advertisement

At the non-jury Special Criminal Court this morning, he was handed headline sentences of 21 years for importing the drugs, and 12 years for facilitating a criminal organisation.

Taking mitigating factors into account, these were reduced to 12 and 6 years respectively, with both sentences served concurrently.

Both sentences will be backdated to the date of his arrest on February 16th, last year.

Advertisement

We'll have more on this story in our 1pm bulletin.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Advertisement
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Kerry TD says he won't be silenced by opposition
Advertisement

Recommended

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work
Bursary from cybersecurity company awarded to MTU student
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus