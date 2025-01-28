Munster Technological University President calls for multi-annual funding

The president of Munster Technological University has called for multi-annual funding for third level education in Ireland.

Professor Maggie Cusack was speaking after the university published a report which estimates MTU contributed almost €1 billion to the local economy.

The university’s €19 million Kerry Sports Academy on the Kerry North Campus in Tralee opened in 2019 and was the largest sports capital project ever undertaken in Kerry.

The Economic and Social Impact Study for the 2022/23 academic year was carried out with Indecon International Economic and Strategic Consultants.

Professor Cusack says multi-year funding gives third-level institutions more certainty than year-to-year allocations: