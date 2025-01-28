Advertisement
News

Munster Technological University President calls for multi-annual funding

Jan 28, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Munster Technological University President calls for multi-annual funding
Munster Technological University first President Professor Professor Maggie
Share this article

The president of Munster Technological University has called for multi-annual funding for third level education in Ireland.

Professor Maggie Cusack was speaking after the university published a report which estimates MTU contributed almost €1 billion to the local economy.

The university’s €19 million Kerry Sports Academy on the Kerry North Campus in Tralee opened in 2019 and was the largest sports capital project ever undertaken in Kerry.

Advertisement

The Economic and Social Impact Study for the 2022/23 academic year was carried out with Indecon International Economic and Strategic Consultants.

Professor Cusack says multi-year funding gives third-level institutions more certainty than year-to-year allocations:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gleneagle Group honours employees at awards ceremony
Advertisement
Report finds disability rights not integrated in local authorities’ planning
Over 1,000 children under three on creche waiting lists in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Report finds disability rights not integrated in local authorities’ planning
Rovers confirm signing of former Celtic full-back
Kerry TD Pa Daly moved to Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport brief in Sinn Féin's shadow cabinet
Doherty whitewashed at German Masters
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus