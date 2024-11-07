MTU's Kerry Campus welcomed students embarking on their five-year tertiary degree for an exciting induction day.

The students will begin their academic journey across MTU's campuses in Kerry and Cork.

The comprehensive programme is designed to blend theoretical learning with practical skills.

It will offer students a pathway toward success in their chosen fields and marks the start of a collaborative educational experience.

The Institutions involved are Kerry College, Denny Street Campus and Listowel Campus, and Cork College of FET, Morrison’s Island Campus and Macroom Campus.