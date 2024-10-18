Advertisement
Munster Regional Winners in InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition named

Oct 18, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Munster Regional Winners in InterTradeIreland's Seedcorn Competition named
Cotter Agritech and Everywhere English are Munster’s regional winners of this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition. The InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition is the largest business competition of its kind on the island of Ireland, offering a total prize fund of €300,000 to promising start-ups and early-stage businesses.

Cotter Agritech, based in Abbeyfeale, was named the ‘Best New Start’ for Munster.

Founded by Jack and Nick Cotter in 2019, Cotter Agritech developed SmartWorm -- a mobile app using in-house developed, proprietary advanced algorithms that consider a range of physiological and environmental factors to assess individual animals and predict if they require an anti-parasitic treatment or not in real time.

This enables livestock farmers to move from blanket flock/herd treatment, to only treating the animals that need it, reducing drug use by up to 50% without compromising production or welfare.

Everywhere English, based in Youghal, took home the title of ‘Best Early Stage’ for Munster.

Everywhere English is an EdTech platform that helps businesses increase productivity by dramatically reducing language barriers in the workplace. This supports employee retention, accelerates onboarding, and increases outputs.

Both companies emerged victorious from a group of six innovative start-up and early-stage businesses representing Munster. They included Big Look Art, Volta Robotics, ArrayPatch, and Brickfield Education Labs.

The regional final, held on October 15th in Cork, saw the finalists pitch their investment proposals to a panel of judges, including active investors. The Munster regional winners will now compete for the overall prize of €100,000 at the final in Belfast next month.

The Munster regional winners will now compete for the overall prize of €100,000 at the final in Belfast next month.

