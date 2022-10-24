MTU launches bioeconomy project

A new project has been launched by Munster Technological University’s Circular Bioeconomy Research Group and the Southern Regional Assembly.

The Horizon Europe funded ROBIN project aims to support better regional governance models in the bioeconomy – this is part of the economy that uses renewable resources to produce other products, while reducing waste.

The project will involve work with other regions across Europe including Greece, Spain, Germany, and Slovakia.

The ROBIN project began in September will run for three years.