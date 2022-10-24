Advertisement
News

MTU launches bioeconomy project

Oct 24, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
MTU launches bioeconomy project MTU launches bioeconomy project
Share this article

A new project has been launched by Munster Technological University’s Circular Bioeconomy Research Group and the Southern Regional Assembly.

The Horizon Europe funded ROBIN project aims to support better regional governance models in the bioeconomy – this is part of the economy that uses renewable resources to produce other products, while reducing waste.

The project will involve work with other regions across Europe including Greece, Spain, Germany, and Slovakia.

Advertisement

The ROBIN project began in September will run for three years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus