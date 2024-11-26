Advertisement
News

MTU Kerry's Sport Academy to host showcase on women's health and regeneration

Nov 26, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry's Sport Academy to host showcase on women's health and regeneration
Share this article

MTU Kerry's Sports Academy are to host a STEM showcase event focusing on women’s health and the science of regeneration.

It will take place today (Tuesday 26th November) from 6p.m - 9p.m.

The event, named “RegenHERrate” will focus on nutrition, mental health & wellbeing, perimenopause, women’s physio, strength and conditioning and microbiomes.

Advertisement

Laura Dowling, also known as the “Fabulous Pharmacist” will deliver a keynote speech.

The event is held as part of Kerry Science Festival, an annual celebration of STEM which features workshops, talks and interactive activities for all ages.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People Before Profit candidate appeals to Kerry electorate to end century of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael dominance
Advertisement
Listowel residents describe impact of Storm Bert flooding
Councillor remains adamant rates should have been cut in Kerry County Council's 2025 budget
Advertisement

Recommended

People Before Profit candidate appeals to Kerry electorate to end century of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael dominance
Listowel residents describe impact of Storm Bert flooding
Councillor remains adamant rates should have been cut in Kerry County Council's 2025 budget
F1 announces new diversity and inclusion charter
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus