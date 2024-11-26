MTU Kerry's Sport Academy to host showcase on women's health and regeneration

MTU Kerry's Sports Academy are to host a STEM showcase event focusing on women’s health and the science of regeneration.

It will take place today (Tuesday 26th November) from 6p.m - 9p.m.

The event, named “RegenHERrate” will focus on nutrition, mental health & wellbeing, perimenopause, women’s physio, strength and conditioning and microbiomes.

Laura Dowling, also known as the “Fabulous Pharmacist” will deliver a keynote speech.

The event is held as part of Kerry Science Festival, an annual celebration of STEM which features workshops, talks and interactive activities for all ages.