MTU partners with Cork-based software company

Munster Technological University's Department of Physical Sciences has partnered with Cork-based CompuCal Calibration Solutions.

Students will be certified in the company's digital calibration, instrument maintenance, commissioning, and validation software programmes.

The university says the collaboration will help students develop digital skills which give them a competitive advantage in industry and manufacturing workplaces.

Approximately 1,500 STEM students graduate from MTU annually, comprising roughly 10% of the national STEM cohort in science and engineering disciplines.

Donal Sullivan, CEO of CompuCal Calibration Solutions, welcomed the partnership, “In the highly regulated world of Biopharma, MedTech, and FMCG, calibration maintenance of assets is critical to keeping operations running smoothly. We are delighted to contribute to equipping Ireland’s future engineers and technicians with the skills needed to meet the challenges of advanced manufacturing. MTU’s leadership in adapting its curriculum to meet industry needs is crucial in shaping a workforce ready to face the rapidly evolving global manufacturing environment.”

Head of the Department of Physical Sciences at MTU, Donagh O’Mahony also spoke of the significance of the announcement, “This partnership reaffirms MTU’s commitment to engaging with industry and enterprise. We are leveraging the exceptional expertise and innovation of an industry partner to support the development of future generations of talented MTU students. CompuCal has worked with us to review and update some of our core instrumentation and calibration modules, ensuring that they align with the latest in industrial best practice. The resulting changes best demonstrate the role of calibration in a live global manufacturing environment. This is directly relevant to our students and we are excited by the value that is being added to our course work and their learning experience.”

MTU was founded on 1st January 2021 from a merger of IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, making it the first university to be established in the southwest since 1845.

The institution has six principal campuses: MTU Kerry North, MTU Kerry South, MTU Bishopstown, MTU Cork School of Music and MTU Crawford College of Art and Design, and the National Maritime College of Ireland, in Ringaskiddy, Cork Harbour.