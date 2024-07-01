Ukrainian students sit Leaving Cert equivalent at MTU Kerry

Over 400 Ukrainian students sat the Ukrainian equivalent to the Leaving Certificate in MTU Kerry's North Campus.

The university hosted the examinations called the NMT in Tralee in collaboration with North East West Kerry Development Programme (NEWKD).

Students travelled from all over the country to sit the exams at MTU.

If there had been no Irish location, the only option for these students would have been to go to other European countries, which few could have afforded.

The test is essential for Ukrainian students who intend to use their Ukrainian high school certificate to access third level education.

Following acceptance of their application to host by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education, a team of NMT coordinators and supervisors underwent intensive training with the Ukrainian Centre for Education Quality Assessment.

Dr Michael Hall, senior lecturer and head of department at MTU's North Campus, was involved with the overseeing of exams.

Dr Hall praised those who made it possible for the exams to be held in Ireland.