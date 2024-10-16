MTU Kerry students to join national protest tomorrow

Students of the Munster Technological University in Tralee will join a national walkout tomorrow morning.

They aim to address what they say are the complete lack of measures in Budget 2025 to support students.

Separately, the Union of Students in Ireland released a manifesto ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Advertisement

It calls for the next government to publish a new strategic plan for student accommodation.

Other matters listed include the abolishment of third-level fees, free public transport, and accessible mental health services.

Stephen Fogarty is MTU Kerry Students' Union President.