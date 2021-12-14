MTU Kerry students raise concerns about queues outside exam hall

Concerns have been raised by students about queues outside MTU exams.

Some students in the Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University had exams in the Kerry Sports Academy today, which is part of the campus in Dromtacker.

Last week, the Kerry MTU Students’ Union had called for exams to be held online due to COVID concerns, a move made by many other third level institutions.

Videos and pictures online posted online this afternoon show a large number of students queuing in advance of the exams. President of the Students’ Union Chris Clifford says many students have since highlighted their concerns about the spread of COVID-19 while queuing outside the exam hall.