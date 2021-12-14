Advertisement
News

MTU Kerry students raise concerns about queues outside exam hall

Dec 14, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry students raise concerns about queues outside exam hall MTU Kerry students raise concerns about queues outside exam hall
Share this article

Concerns have been raised by students about queues outside MTU exams.

Some students in the Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University had exams in the Kerry Sports Academy today, which is part of the campus in Dromtacker.

Last week, the Kerry MTU Students’ Union had called for exams to be held online due to COVID concerns, a move made by many other third level institutions.

Advertisement

Videos and pictures online posted online this afternoon show a large number of students queuing in advance of the exams. President of the Students’ Union Chris Clifford says many students have since highlighted their concerns about the spread of COVID-19 while queuing outside the exam hall.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus