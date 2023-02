An MTU Kerry student has won an award in this year's Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year competition.

Vivienne Dineen from Kilmoyley won the Hygiene Award at the event at Dundalk Institute of Technology yesterday.

She’s a second year Food Business Innovation student at Munster Technological University Kerry, and also works in the kitchen at Ballyseede Castle, Tralee.

An MTU Cork student, Hannah Conroy, won the overall Professional Student Chef of the Year award.